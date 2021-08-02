Sport

Roland Schoeman wants to be minister of sport. Here's 7 changes he would make

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor 02 August 2021
Days after musician Zakes Bantwini threw his hat in the ring to be minister of arts and culture, former Olympian Roland Schoeman has made a similar proposal.

Schoeman, one of SA’s most celebrated swimmers, took to social media on Sunday to offer to take over the sports ministry.

I’d like to put my name up for nomination for SA minister of sport in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle,” he wrote, sparking a massive debate online.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has not confirmed he will reshuffle his cabinet, he said last week he was “applying” his mind to the matter.

Attempts to get comment from Schoeman and the department of sport, arts and culture were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be updated once received.

Schoeman said he wanted to step into the role after “years of empty promises and people who are only there for their own gain”.

“Being an athlete who struggled through that, I’d like to ensure the future generations have a greater opportunity,” he said.

While some supported him, others questioned how he would bring about transformation as a white minister.

He responded: “It is not about Caucasian or any other race, not about politics. This is about giving every single South African athlete the ability to become the very best they can. That is what I am committed to”.

He also shared several remedies to the current situation, addressing transformation, township talent development, quotas and government support.

TRANSFORMATION

QUOTAS

TOWNSHIP TALENT

RACISM 

FANS RETURNING TO STADIUMS

POLITICS IN SPORT

FINANCIAL RESOURCES, FACILITIES AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

