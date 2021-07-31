After historic feat, Ledecky hints at bid for Olympics immortality

After booking her place in Olympic history with a record sixth individual gold medal, world swimming’s most decorated woman Katie Ledecky is confident there’s plenty more to come — and is already talking about a bid to reach the next two Olympics.

The American dominated the 800 metres freestyle final in Tokyo on Saturday to win gold comfortably, beating the record for the most women’s individual Olympic swimming titles held for a quarter of a century by Hungary’s Krisztina Egerszegi.

Ledecky said the idea of already being a sporting legend had never entered her mind.

“I don’t know if even my first Olympic gold has sunk in fully, nine years later, so I think once I eventually retire I’ll probably more fully appreciate it all,” she said.

“I’m just going to try and live in the moment, right now I think I’ve done a good job of that this week, taking it one day at a time, one race at a time.”

“I’ve always been moving forward, driving forward ... I’ll let this sit for a little bit longer.”