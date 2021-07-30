Sport

World record Olympic gold for Tatjana Schoenmaker

David Isaacson Sports reporter 30 July 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa reacts after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the women's 200m breaststroke final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tatjana Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games as she won the women’s 200m breaststroke in a world record on Friday morning.

Schoenmaker screamed when she caught sight of her 2min 18.95sec mark and then she wept with joy as she was congratulated by the American silver and bronze medallists Lilly King and Annie Lazor and her fifth-placed Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett. 

Schoenmaker, who took the 100m breaststroke silver on Tuesday, is only the 10th South African to have won multiple medals at a single Games, and the fourth since readmission, after Penny Heyns (Atlanta 1996), Roland Schoeman (Athens 2004) and Chad Le Clos, who achieved it twice (London 2012, Rio 2016).

