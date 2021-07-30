SA celebrates Tatjana Schoenmaker setting a world record on her way to Olympic gold

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker is the toast of social media on Friday after she smashed the women's 200m breaststroke world record on her way to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal of the games in a record-breaking time of 2 min 18.95 sec beating the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen in 2013.

She screamed with delight when she caught sight of her time and wept with joy as she was embraced by those around her.