In a stunning development‚ the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the departure of seasoned broadcasters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley from the public broadcaster.

In a short statement‚ the SABC said on Friday morning that the much loved Marawa departs following the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on both METRO FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously.

The surprise move is likely to draw nationwide response and even possible condemnation from the public because his daily MSW show was hugely popular with sports lovers.

“Ms. Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time. The SABC would like to wish Mr. Marawa and Ms. Kirtley well in their future endeavors and appreciates their contribution to SABC Sport programming‚” said the public broadcaster in a statement.