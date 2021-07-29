Tatjana Schoenmaker poised to deliver SA's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s rivals narrowed the gap on her in the 200m breaststroke semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday morning, but the SA star still takes more than a second’s advantage into Friday’s final.

Schoenmaker, nearly three seconds quicker than the field in Thursday’s heats, slowed to 2 min 19.33 sec while Russia’s Evgenila Chikunova improved to 2:20.57 and American Annie Lazor to 2:21.94.

Schoenmaker’s Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett lowered her personal best to 2:22.08 to ensure that two SA swimmers will compete in the same Olympic final since Athens 2004 when Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling ended second and fourth in the men’s 100m freestyle final.

The last time two women did that was in the 100m breaststroke at Sydney 2000, when Penny Heyns and Sarah Poewe finished third and fourth.

Schoenmaker’s advantage means she remains the overwhelming favourite to deliver Team SA’s first gold of the Games, but she preferred to talk about the other achievements of the other competitors.

“It’s so nice racing different girls,” said Schoenmaker, who clocked a 2:19.16 Olympic record in Wednesday’s heats.

“I did have the Russian girl next to me again and she swam an amazing time — so happy for her as well, 16 years old.