Team SA's Tatjana, Kaylene win semis heats in Tokyo

By Gary Lemke - 29 July 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa competes in the women's 200m breaststroke semifinal on day six of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 29, 2021
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

South Africans Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett both won their women’s 200m breaststroke semifinal heats at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday morning.

Schoenmaker touched in a time of 2:19.33 while former Pearson High School star Corbett won her heat in 2:22.08.

They are the first and fourth fastest qualifiers heading into Friday’s final.

It was Corbett's second personal best inside 24 hours as she produced a blistering final 50m while Schoenmaker will be chasing both gold and the world record on Friday. — teamsa.co.za

 

