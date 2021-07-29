Team SA's Tatjana, Kaylene win semis heats in Tokyo

South Africans Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett both won their women’s 200m breaststroke semifinal heats at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday morning.

Schoenmaker touched in a time of 2:19.33 while former Pearson High School star Corbett won her heat in 2:22.08.

They are the first and fourth fastest qualifiers heading into Friday’s final.

It was Corbett's second personal best inside 24 hours as she produced a blistering final 50m while Schoenmaker will be chasing both gold and the world record on Friday. — teamsa.co.za