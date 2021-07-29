Chad le Clos bows out of the Tokyo Olympics tamely

This was the first major gala in 10 years at which Le Clos, with four Olympic gongs and seven world championships medals under his belt, had failed to reach the podium.

The 29-year-old superstar, who finished fifth in the 200m ’fly final on Wednesday, touched sixth in his heat in 51.89sec, ending 18th overall, two spots and 15-hundredths of a second outside the top 16 competitors who progressed to Friday’s semifinals.

Le Clos, who shared the 100m ’fly silver at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, is one of only three men to have won multiple Olympic medals in this event over the years, along with American legends Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz.

Phelps made the podium four times but Spitz, like Le Clos, ascended only twice.