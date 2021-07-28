Medals prove elusive on Team SA’s ‘Big Wednesday washout’

Reality hit Team SA hard and painfully in Tokyo on Wednesday with no medals coming in on what had once promised to be the most profitable day of the Games.

London 2012 champion Chad Le Clos ended fifth in the men’s 200m butterfly, and cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio placed eighth in the women’s individual time trial.

This was supposed to be SA’s Big Wednesday. A month out, one could count an unprecedented five medal shots for the country, which had never won more than two on a single day.

That had happened at Barcelona 1992, Rio 2016 and again in Tokyo on Tuesday, courtesy of swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke and surfer Bianca Buitendag, whose final had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was brought forward by a day because of an approaching typhoon.

Jordy Smith had been touted as SA surfing’s podium hope until he withdrew injured.

The men’s four rowers were supposed to be racing for glory on Wednesday, but instead ended last in the consolation B-final, crossing in 6min 09.85sec, 12.68sec behind winners Poland. Canada were second and Switzerland third.

Just two months ago Lawrence Brittain, Kyle Schoonbee, John Smith and Sandro Torrente beat all three of those crews In Lucerne. Back in May they even got the better of Romania and Italy, who took the silver and bronze medals behind Australia on Wednesday.

The rowers were a disappointment, as were the Blitzboks, the Rio 2016 bronze medallists who were set to play the US for the honour of finishing fifth later on Wednesday. Earlier they beat Australia 22-19.

Le Clos, SA's most decorated Olympian with four medals, tried hard to win a 200m butterfly medal on Wednesday morning, going out fast early on. He was third turning into the final lap, but he tired before clocking 1min 54.93sec, half-a-second off the podium.