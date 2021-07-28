Brazil, Ivory Coast march into quarter-finals, Germany out

Defending champions Brazil advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic soccer tournament after a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday helped them top Group D while Ivory Coast booked their berth following a 1-1 draw with Germany.

Brazil striker Richarlison, who netted a hat-trick against Germany in their opener, headed in to make it 2-1 before tucking away his fifth goal at the Games to seal all three points at the Saitama Stadium.

The South Americans needed only 14 minutes to take the lead as forward Matheus Cunha nodded the ball past goalkeeper Amin Albukhari from Claudinho's corner but Saudi Arabia made it 1-1 through defender Abdulelah Alamri's header from a free kick.

Brazil, without the firepower of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus from the 2016 Games, scored four against Germany but struggled to fire in a goalless draw against Ivory Coast and their inconsistency was on display again.