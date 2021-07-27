Women power gives Team SA two medals at the Tokyo Games

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker kicked off an all-women two-medal haul for Team SA on Tuesday morning, taking silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

Just more than two hours later unheralded surfer Bianca Buitendag upstaged No.2 seed Caroline Marks of the US to reach the final where she will fight the other American, top seed Carissa Moore, for gold later in the day.

David slew Goliath, but the 27-year-old from George, who was seeded 17th in a field of 20, has had to topple a series of giants to reach the podium of a sport making its Olympic debut in Japan.

Using guile, psychology and good wave selection, Buitendag knocked out Australia’s third seed Stephanie Gilmore in the third round and Portugal’s No.8 seed Yolanda Hopkins in the quarterfinals.

Schoenmaker touched in 1min 05.22sec — her slowest time in her three swims at these Games — to finish behind American teenager Lydia Jacoby in 1:04.95.

Defending champion Lilly King of the US was third in 1:05.54.

The South African is well primed to win two medals at this showpiece, going into the 200m breaststroke heats on Wednesday as the favourite.

But had Schoenmaker replicated the 1:04.82 Olympic record she had clocked in the heats on Sunday, she would have taken gold on Tuesday morning. Her 1:05.07 on Monday was the fastest time of the semifinals.

She was also the first to turn. “Coming back I was a little more tired, especially at the end, I was dying a little,” said Schoenmaker, adding she could see King on the one side, but not Jacoby on the other.

“At the end I saw she was ahead and I just knew like I’m so [tired] I can’t do this but I know I gave my best. I literally couldn’t give anything more.

“I‘m very happy. I was not ranked in medal position so walking out with a medal already is amazing,” said Schoenmaker, who went into this event seeded fourth. “I swam a [personal best] in the heats so I was already happy. I could have left it at that.”