Tatjana Schoenmaker downs American braggart King for psychological edge

Tatjana Schoenmaker downed loud-mouthed Olympic champion Lilly King of the US in the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Monday morning to claim pole position for Tuesday’s final.

Schoenmaker is well poised to win SA’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, and the country’s first swimming gong by a woman in 21 years.

More importantly, however, she is bidding to become only the second woman in history to win the breaststroke double at a Games after compatriot Penny Heyns at Atlanta 1996.

Schoenmaker and King, who had boasted last month that the American women swimmers could win all the golds on offer in the pool, competed in different heats on Sunday night, when the SA star clocked her 1min 04.82sec Olympic record.

On Monday morning they squared up against each other in adjacent lanes in the second semifinal, and Schoenmaker gained the psychological edge as she touched first in 1:05.07.

She was slightly slower than the previous evening, but she was still the fastest in the field. King was second in the heat and overall in 1:05.40, and she was the only one of the top five to improve on her heat time.