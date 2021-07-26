Siyo pummels Magwaza into submission

Duncan Village fighter knocks out opponent in 10th round to claim WBF intercontinental bantamweight title

PREMIUM

Newly crowned World Boxing Federation intercontinental bantamweight champion Luzuko Siyo hopes he will not have to wait long to defend the title he won in the Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters Extravaganza tournament in Gqeberha on Sunday.



Sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the event saw five title fights take place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall, with an additional three contests on the night...