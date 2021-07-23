Richard Murray withdraws from Olympic men's triathlon to focus on relay

Triathlon star Richard Murray‚ who ended fourth at the Rio Olympics in 2016‚ has pulled out of the individual race in Tokyo to focus on the relay event.

Murray underwent a heart ablation procedure in mid-June and felt he wasn’t ready to push out a top performance over two hours.

The official entry list shows he has withdrawn from Monday’s individual triathlon‚ leaving Rio bronze medallist Henri Schoeman as the sole SA competitor in the men’s field.

“I will not be doing the individual event at @Tokyo2020 Olympics‚” Murray posted on his Twitter feed. “My health/heart is not ready for a [two-hour] event‚ and will focus on the relay. I find this important for our team.