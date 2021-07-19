Perenara recalled to New Zealand squad for Rugby Championship

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara has been recalled to the All Blacks squad for next month's opening Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia at Eden Park and the Rugby Championship, New Zealand Rugby said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who played in Japan earlier this year, was among the 36-man squad named by All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Lock Sam Whitelock was listed as captain, with regular skipper Sam Cane omitted as he recovers from a long-term pectoral muscle injury.

The All Blacks play Australia at Eden Park on August 7 before starting the Rugby Championship against the Wallabies in Perth two weeks later.

The All Blacks beat Fiji 60-13 in Hamilton on Saturday to sweep their two-test series against the Pacific islanders.

All Blacks squad:

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Angus Ta’avao, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock (capt), Ethan Blackadder, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu

Backs: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece

- Reuters