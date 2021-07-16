Sport

Fury v Wilder heavyweight bout rescheduled for October 9

By Reuters - 16 July 2021
Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder during their WBC Heavyweight title fight at the Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States on February 22, 2020
Image: Steve Marcus/ Reuters

The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, which was postponed earlier this month when Fury tested positive for Covid-19, will take place on Oct. 9, promoters Top Rank Boxing said.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24 but tested positive for the virus last week.

Fury first fought Wilder, 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before September 15.

- Reuters

 

