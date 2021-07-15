The SA Under-23 side has arrived at the Olympic Village in Tokyo‚ Japan‚ without the Kaizer Chiefs duo of Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

The two players are expected to join coach David Notoane’s squad in a few days' time after Chiefs' participation in the Caf Champions League final in Morocco on Saturday night.

The team departed from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and the squad are relishing the prospect of doing well in the Olympic Games‚ to be held from July 23 — August 8.

With a wide array of talent at his disposal‚ Notoane is optimistic that his charges will surprise many in Japan.

“The village is beautiful and we have been welcomed well. We have waited so long for these Games to take place and it is an honour for us all to be here‚” said Notoane.