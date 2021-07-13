Nelson Mandela Bay’s Evezard picked for SA Olympic squad

Water polo star training morning and night for Tokyo sports spectacle

Gqeberha’s Jason Evezard says the moment his name was announced as part of the SA water polo team to travel to the Olympic Games is something that will live with him forever.



The 23-year-old, who is no stranger to the international stage, will have the chance to play on the biggest stage of them all at the global sporting event which gets under way on July 23...