Jim Furyk holds off challengers, weather to win US Senior Open

Jim Furyk held off all challengers and some severe weather to win the 2021 US Senior Open on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Furyk took a four-shot lead into the final round after shooting a third-round 66, despite several delays and complications due to severe weather in the area.

He carded a one-over 71 Sunday to finish seven-under 273 and wrap things up at Omaha Country Club.

His main challengers were Canadian Mike Weir and Retief Goosen of South Africa, each of whom finished four under in a tie for second.

When Weir eagled on the sixth hole, Furyk might have been feeling the Canadian closing, but subsequent bogeys on Nos eight and 10 gave Furyk some needed space.

It wasn't a perfect round for Furyk, who bogeyed and double-bogeyed on two of his first three holes. But he rallied with birdies on six, 13 and 16 to wrap up the championship.

Furyk might have had a little history on his side. Eighteen years after winning the US Open for the only major victory of his career, he used strong rounds on Friday (64) and Saturday (66) - during the peak of the inclement weather - to push himself to the title.

He became the eighth player to win both the US Open and US Senior Open in his career, joining a list that includes Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino.

Weir started the day seven shots back, but he pulled within three on multiple occasions, shooting a field-best-tying 67 on Sunday.

Goosen had birdies on two of his first six holes to help himself finish with a 69 on the day.

Several Americans finished in the top 10. Kevin Sutherland finished tied for fifth (one under), Fred Couples landed at number seven (even), and Bob Estes, Jerry Kelly and Wes Short Jnr finished tied for eighth (one over).

Other top-10 finishers included Australian Rod Pampling alone in fourth (three under), German Bernhard Langer tied for fifth (one under) and Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for eighth (one over).

