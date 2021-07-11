Kgothatso Montjane's loses in Wimbledon wheelchair singles final but makes SA proud

Kgothatso Montjane may not have won the Wimbledon wheelchair singles final on Sunday night but the Limpopo-born player's star shone bright as she battled top seed and world number one Diede de Groot in the championship-deciding match.

It was the 35-year-old Montjane first appearance in a Grand Slam singles final and she had South Africans on the edge of their seats as she duelled against the Dutch player.

De Groot quickly raced into the lead and wrapped up the first set inside 30 minutes with a 6-2 lead.