‘Anything can happen’: Pliskova in dreamland after reaching Wimbledon final

Czech Karolina Pliskova said she exceeded her own expectations by reaching her maiden Wimbledon final by beating Aryna Sabalenka, but that anything could happen when she faced world No 1 Ash Barty on Saturday.



The 29-year-old former top-ranked player battled back from a set down to second seed Sabalanka on Thursday to win 5-7 6-4 6-4, the first time in 10 years a player has done so in the women’s semifinals at the All England Club...