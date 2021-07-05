Five leadership lessons: Former rugby star Maggie Sanni-Alphonsi

On the final day of Discovery’s Mentorship with Purpose Masterclass series, which aims to uplift and promote strong leadership in SA, the UK-based director of the Vitality Champions programme and retired rugby star shares her inspirational journey

Maggie Sanni-Alphonsi was born to a single mother living in a council home in north London. Born with a club foot, Sanni-Alphonsi’s first hurdle in life was to undergo a series of surgeries to correct the condition. Despite these challenges, she became an iconic figure in women’s rugby, known as Maggie the Machine, with a World Cup win to her name.

“The journey was a long one, but the main point I share about this is that it is a journey. A growth mindset is about not relying on what you were born with, that is, thinking that the intelligence and ability that you were naturally gifted with is not going to get any better. For those who have a growth mindset, what you are born with is elastic. What I’ve been given in life will improve, the more I invest in my wellbeing and learning. Those with a fixed mindset only want the end goal — but it's more about process, development and then you reach your goal.”

Maggie’s inspirational story

“Being a child growing up on a deprived council estate and having to go into hospital regularly for procedures on my foot restricted my independence and upbringing. People around me lacked motivation and inspiration, and I did too,” she says.

“My mum worked two to three jobs so that I could have a good upbringing, but my attitude to life was negative. In middle school, I got into lots of trouble and lots of fights. I didn’t enjoy school and I spent my days wandering the halls finding other things to do. I almost got expelled, but one day in my life changed everything for me.”

“I bumped into my PE teacher who told me I needed to get back on track quickly. She played a sport called rugby union. In England, rugby was not as popular as football, but she said to me, “You’ve been acting poorly and are close to being kicked out of school. You need to focus on something. Give it a go; it might make you a good person.’”

With her teacher’s motivation that she was physically built for the sport, Sanni-Alphonsi tried out at her local rugby club, Saracens. “I was training with the under 16 girls side. I made my first big run and tackle, and I fell in love with the sport.”

Leadership lesson 1: My teacher focused on my strengths, rather than my negatives. Growing and thriving is about not focusing on negatives and weaknesses, but honing in on your strengths.

Her journey to international stardom came after two unsuccessful World Cup bids. “Failure is not a bad thing. How we grow from learning about our failures is the best lesson I’ve ever learnt,” she says.

“At 19, I was selected for the national team in England, and we managed to make it to the final in Canada. We lost against New Zealand, but I was nominated as one of the best players in the world by the international rugby union. We lost in the next World Cup, again to New Zealand, and I thought I should retire, but I received accolades such as the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year and an MBE from Princess Anne. Then I was asked to be a champion of the English men’s rugby team. So I persevered.”

“It isn’t about being famous; it’s about creating your own team — mine is Team Maggie. Have your own boardroom, consisting of people who will challenge you in a safe and supportive way. People who will help you be successful. This could be a mentor, counsellor or just someone to talk to — people you’re not afraid to be vulnerable around, and who you can lean on,” says Sanni-Alphonsi.

Leadership lesson 2: When you are given tools to do well, help those around you and empower those around you. Don’t give them the answers; rather show them the way and celebrate them.

“Thankfully, our team won the Rugby World Cup in 2014, but for me, achieving that goal was a major relief more than a moment of ecstasy. We failed and failed, and finally succeeded. We all go through journeys as part of the growing and thriving experience. The moment lasted 60 seconds, and I call those priceless moments because they mean so much to me. I realised then that my motivation was to make my mother proud, more than to win the cup.”

Leadership lesson 3: Work towards something that’s means something to you. Value that which is important to you, but that may not be important to others.

“After the win, I decided to retire and wasn’t sure what to do with myself. Then I got a fascinating call from a guy who set up choirs in the UK and he wanted me to be in a celebrity choir. I told him I was flattered but I couldn't sing. He convinced me it was for a good cause and more about being a part of it. We spent six weeks learning this song by Avicii, Wake Me. It went on to become a number one hit single, which I never thought would be possible in my life,” says Maggie.

Leadership lesson 4: Life is all about stepping out of your comfort zone. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. That's the only way to grow. As Billie Jean King said: "Pressure is a privilege; embrace it."

“Pressure means people believe you are capable. Embrace it. I’ve learnt to not live in panic, but in a place between my comfort zone and panic, which is ‘stretch’. That's where you grow,” she says.

A failed Olympics shot put attempt led her to announce her retirement, again, but she was called up by broadcaster ITV. “This was for the men’s Rugby World Cup in England, and thought I would say no – I couldn’t do it, what do I know about the men’s game? But again it was out of my comfort zone, so I said I would do it. I still get negative tweets and comments [about race and her gender], but the learning here is to not listen to it and to believe in yourself,” says Sanni-Alphonsi.

Leadership lesson 5: Get rid of self-doubt by writing down and manifesting your intentions.

“Like me, you might feel impostor syndrome. Am I good enough? Am I a fraud? In moments of self-doubt, we question ourselves. Write down your strengths. What are you good at? Think in ink. The more you write it down, the more it becomes an intention. When I write my strengths, I feel myself lift and my body posture is so much better,” she says.

Maggie says her final goal is to be the first woman president of colour of the English Football Union. “When I think it isn’t possible, I reflect on my journey and then set small goals to getting there. And when you do, celebrate your successes. Often we don’t stop and turn around and look at where we are. That awareness is the key to moving forward.”

