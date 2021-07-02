Sport

Nedbank Runified virtual series is back for phase two

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 02 July 2021

The Nedbank Runified series to be held virtually, in partnership with Starva, is back for its second instalment, kicking off on July 10.

This comes after a successful first leg in 2020 which saw 225,000 participants taking part online, making it Africa’s biggest virtual mass participation...

