Sprinting men make SA Olympic history as women come up short

Wayde van Niekerk‚ 100m ace Akani Simbine and the men’s 4x100m relay team carry SA’s main medal hopes in Tokyo

SA’s speedsters have achieved an Olympic first by filling all nine spots available to them across the three men’s sprints for the Tokyo Games.



For the first time since track-and-field events were limited to a maximum of three entries per nation nearly a century ago‚ SA is delivering a full house in the 100m‚ 200m and 400m...