Clash of thoroughbred titans at Durban July

For the second year, the Vodacom Durban July will be run behind closed doors at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday afternoon, but the looming clash of the thoroughbred titans over 2,200m has created unprecedented global interest in the race.

With one of the most competitive fields in decades, history beckons for a number of icons of the sport entered for the main race to get under way at 3pm.

The Justin Snaith-trained defending champion, Belgarion, will start eyeing a rare back-to-back Vodacom Durban July victory and if he passes the winning post first, he will be only the sixth horse to win the race twice and the fifth to win it two years in succession.

Belgarion’s stablemate, Do It Again, is well poised to live up to his name, having won the race twice before, in 2018 and 2019.

Should he add the 2021 crown to his impressive list of achievements he will be the first horse in history to win the July three times.

He will be ridden by ace jockey Richard Fourie, who would become the first jockey to win a hat-trick of Vodacom Durban Julys, having won on Do It Again in 2019 and Belgarion in 2020.

If he wins, it will take him to four July wins in total, joining Piere Strydom, Anthony Delpech and Harold “Tiger” Wright, and one short of the all-time mark held by the legendary Anton Marcus.

Snaith has four runners in the 18-strong field and if any of them come home to win the Vodacom Durban July, he will be the first trainer in 108 years to win the race four times in succession, joining Fred Murray as the only trainer to have achieved this feat.

Murray trained and owned every winner from 1910-1913.

If Snaith succeeds on Saturday it will take his total tally of Durban July victories to six — just one shy of the record held by Hall Of Fame trainer Syd Laird and equal with the legendary Terrance Millard.

There are three KwaZulu-Natal-trained runners in the race — She’s A Keeper, Matterhorn and Tristful, vying to become the first KwaZulu-Natal-trained winner of the race since the Dennis Drier-trained Spanish Galliard in 1992.

Cape-trained horses have won the Durban July every year since the 2014 inaugural running on the new narrower track.

The widely fancied Rainbow Bridge, trained by Eric Sands, could become the first top weight to win the race since Do It Again triumphed in 2019.

Should Rainbow Bridge be led into the winners’ enclosure on Saturday, his jockey, Luke Ferraris, will become the first teenager to win the race in 52 years, Alan “Snowy” Reid being the last to have done it on Naval Escort in 1969.

Also enjoying support from the punters is Got The Greenlight, who will be attempting to overcome the longest layoff by a winner in 87 years.

No winner since Sun Tor in 1934, who came off a 161-day layoff, has come off as long a layoff as Got The Greenlight’s, which will be 63 days by Saturday.

Another milestone will be set alongside the track where photographer Anita Akal will be photographing the big race for the 50th time.