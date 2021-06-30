Wayde untouchable in Swiss race
Wayde van Niekerk produced a strong run in the second half as he returned to winning ways in the 400m in a wet Lucerne on Tuesday night.
The Olympic champion and owner of the 43.03 sec world record stormed into the lead going into the final bend and he never let up before crossing the line in 44.87...
