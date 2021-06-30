SA water polo women can compete against the best in Tokyo, says Gerber

Former Pearson pupil believes team can spring a few surprises at Games

National water polo player Yanah Gerber believes that sticking together and supporting one another will be a big asset for the SA water polo women as they put in some final touches ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Gerber is in the 13-member squad selected to attend the Games, which get under way on July 23, and is confident the team can give a good account of themselves against some of the world’s best. ..