SA water polo women can compete against the best in Tokyo, says Gerber
Former Pearson pupil believes team can spring a few surprises at Games
National water polo player Yanah Gerber believes that sticking together and supporting one another will be a big asset for the SA water polo women as they put in some final touches ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Gerber is in the 13-member squad selected to attend the Games, which get under way on July 23, and is confident the team can give a good account of themselves against some of the world’s best. ..
