PE Sport Legends Trust publishes book celebrating northern areas sporting legends
The Port Elizabeth Sport Legends Trust has published a book which celebrates and tells the stories of 45 men and women sport heroes of Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.
The book, titled Our Legends Their Stories, was officially launched at the weekend at the South End Cafe in Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.