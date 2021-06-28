SuperMax storms to victory in Austria
Dutch driver powers 18 points clear of Hamilton in F1 title race
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix by a huge margin on Sunday to power 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship battle.
Verstappen led from start to finish at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, with seven-time world champion Hamilton second for Mercedes...
