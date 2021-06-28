Durban July to go ahead despite harder lockdown

Despite SA moving to adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown, the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) race day will go ahead on Saturday.



Gold Circle said in a media statement on Monday: “Attendance at all race meetings in KwaZulu-Natal, from today until further notice, will be limited to essential services personnel: trainers, jockeys, grooms, National Horseracing Authority staff and Gold Circle employees required to ensure each race meeting can proceed...