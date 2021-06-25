High-performance centres key for athletes — Zanele Mdodana

They helped nurture my talent and master my craft, former SA netball captain tells summit in Bay

High-performance centres have a big impact on athletes, former SA netball captain Zanele Mdodana said during the Sporting Destination Summit held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.



Mdodana shared her experience of the centres and how they had helped nurture her talent and master her craft as an international netball star...