Nozipho Bell determined to revive boxing career

Former WBF World super featherweight champion Nozipho Bell will be looking to revive her boxing career when she fights Ntombokuqala Tolashe for the vacant SA junior lightweight title in the main supporting bout of the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters’ Association Extravaganza at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on July 11.



The Walmer-born professional boxer will be fighting for the title she vacated after winning the WBF title against Unathi Myekeni in 2019...