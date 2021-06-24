Nozipho Bell determined to revive boxing career
Former WBF World super featherweight champion Nozipho Bell will be looking to revive her boxing career when she fights Ntombokuqala Tolashe for the vacant SA junior lightweight title in the main supporting bout of the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters’ Association Extravaganza at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on July 11.
The Walmer-born professional boxer will be fighting for the title she vacated after winning the WBF title against Unathi Myekeni in 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.