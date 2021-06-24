Gqeberha’s Magwaza to put his Africa title on the line

Gqeberha star to fight role model Luzuko Siyo in Promoters’ Association Extravaganza Tournament

Gqeberha’s Sanele Magwaza will put his World Boxing Federation African bantamweight title on the line when he fights Duncan Village’s Luzuko Siyo in the main bout of the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters' Association Extravaganza Tournament at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on July 11.



Magwaza clinched the vacant belt when he beat Mdantsane’s Enathi Stelle via a split-points decision at a packed Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre Hall in November 2019...