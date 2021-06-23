Thiem retires injured from Wimbledon warmup event in Mallorca

World number five Dominic Thiem was forced to retire from his opening match at the Mallorca Open, raising doubts about the Austrian's participation at Wimbledon next week.

Playing in his first grasscourt event since his opening round defeat at Wimbledon two years ago, Thiem made a fast start against France's Adrian Mannarino to take a 5-2 lead in the opening set.

But in the eighth game, Thiem struck a forehand and appeared to injure his right wrist. After receiving a medical timeout, the 27-year-old decided against continuing the match.

Thiem, the reigning US Open champion, has struggled for form this season and arrived in Mallorca seeking momentum after a first-round exit at the French Open.

He pulled out of next month's Tokyo Olympics concentrate on Wimbledon and defending his Grand Slam title in New York later this year.

Meanwhile, Canada's Denis Shapovalov has decided not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the world number 12 said.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov is the latest player to opt out of the Olympics as Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Austria's Dominic Thiem both announced last week they would not compete in the July 24-August 1 men's tennis tournament in Tokyo.

"Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone's safety," Shapovalov wrote on Twitter.

"I can't wait to represent Canada at future Olympic games."

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals at last year's US Open, pulled out of this year's French Open with a shoulder injury a day after he lost in the Geneva final.

He has competed in two tournaments since, most recently in a Wimbledon tune-up at Queen's Club in London where he lost in the semi-final on Saturday.

- Reuters