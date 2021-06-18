Luvo Manyonga banned for four years

PREMIUM

Troubled long-jump maestro Luvo Manyonga has been banned for four years for a doping violation that in the end he didn’t even try to contest.



Neither he nor his Port Elizabeth-based attorney, Brendan Weldrick, responded to various notices informing them of the hearing set for May 28, wrote the arbitrator, who made his ruling based on papers submitted. ..