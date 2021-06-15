Luthando Biko secures title shot after beating top-ranked Brazilian

After more than a year without setting foot in the ring, Gqeberha MMA fighter Luthando Biko stamped his ticket to an Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) title fight in emphatic fashion at the weekend.

The Kwazakhele flyweight went head to head with Brazil’s Gian Souza, 25, in a title eliminator match in Gauteng, and after three hard-fought rounds Biko, 32, walked away with the majority judges’ decision on Saturday night.

“I went into this fight with confidence.

“I believe in my skillset and my coaching, and I knew I had the ability to beat Souza,” Biko said on returning home.

Souza, touted as one of the top flyweights to come out of Brazil, has been on a number of international fight promotions’ radar.

He came into the fight undefeated but “Shorty” managed to weather the storm of the first round, surviving a barrage of heavy blows, before taking his opponent to the ground.

The second and third rounds were all Biko, as he showcased his superior grappling skills.

He managed to score good takedowns, control his opponent on the ground and landed a series of good strikes from the top position.

“We knew Souza had power in his hands and he likes to come out the gate fast and strong, throwing heavy punches right from the start.

“What caught me a little by surprise was how quick he was.

“His movement and hands were faster than I had anticipated and I paid the price.

“He caught me a few times in the opening round.

“I lost my balance a little, but luckily my mind was still there.

“I had to defend and compose myself, and I was able to bounce back.”

With this win Biko extended his professional record to eight wins and two losses, and believes beating Souza, who came into the fight with a lot of hype behind him, is sure to attract attention from international promotions.

His head coach at PE Submission Fighting Academy, Chris Bright, said his charge executed their game plan perfectly.

“Luthando really showed his mettle and the whole team is very proud of his performance,” Bright said.

“A win like this, against an opponent like Souza, who came in undefeated and with a lot of eyes on him, is sure to boost Luthando’s profile.”

If all goes according to plan, Biko’s next outing should be for the vacant EFC flyweight strap against former title holder Nkazimulo Zulu.

