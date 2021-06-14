Tambo Sport Club to host netball tourney
To mark Youth Day, the Tambo Sport Club will host a netball development tournament at the Tamboville Multi-Purpose Community Centre in Kariega on Wednesday.
The Multi-Purpose Community Centre was handed over to the community on March 4 and has been a centre of attraction and a hive of activity since the official opening...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.