Coertze amped for Idube showdown

Bay karting star focused on maintaining lead, but competitors breathing down his neck

PREMIUM

Gqeberha karting star Josh Coertze believes that complete focus will be a key element in his arsenal as the Rok Cup SA season heads to the Idube Raceway later in June.



While the young speedster still holds the championship lead in the premier KZ2 class on 137 points, he emphasised the importance of having a good weekend out at the circuit in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal. ..