Eastern Cape boxer Azinga Fuzile celebrated after dispatching Briton Martin Ward in IBF title eliminator

Using brilliant counters‚ which included a sneaky right hook every time the Brit threw a left jab‚ Fuzile built a points lead on two of the judges' scorecards.

“We practised it in the gym‚” Fuzile said.

“We knew that he was going to throw a left jab and we planned to counter it with a right hook. The plan worked like a charm.”

Fuzile again dropped Ward with the right hook in round seven‚ forcing the Brit's handlers to throw in the towel and save their vanquished boxer.

The win sets Fuzile up for a fight against the winner between his lone conqueror Shavkat Rakhimov and Kenechi Ogawa‚ who will dule it out for the vacant IBF title in Dubai in July.

The Duncan Village boxer was leading on all the cards when Rakhimov rallied to stop him in eight rounds of their controversial September 2019 title eliminator.

The Tajikistan born Russian was caught as being administered what looked like smelling salts before the stoppage.

“I wish Rakhimov wins the fight because I have an unfinished business with him‚” Fuzile said after beating Ward.

“We need to put this straight but whoever wins‚ I will be ready for him.”

Fuzile's win was celebrated across the province with premier Oscar Mabuyane's office also joining in to hail it as the big moment for sport in the province.

The boxer's promoter Teris Ntutu‚ who accompanied him to US‚ said the victory was a validation of Fuzile's world class credentials.

“We are grateful for the strategy the technical team devised for the fight‚" he said.

"Our next step is now a world title shot and we are going after it‚” he said.

Fuzile and his team led by trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye are expected to arrive back in East London on Monday.