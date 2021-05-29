Now or never for ‘Golden Boy’ Fuzile

Battle against Martin Ward in Las Vegas crucial to Eastern Cape fighter’s career

It will be a case of now or never for Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile when he faces Briton Martin Ward for the IBF junior lightweight world title eliminator in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday morning SA time).



The fight, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, is a co-feature to the WBC lightweight title clash between Devin Haney and Jorge Linares, and is arguably the most crucial in the Duncan Village boxer’s young career...