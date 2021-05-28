Cyclist Nic Dlamini makes SA Olympic team

Nic Dlamini‚ who suffered a broken arm when he was assaulted by rangers at the Table Mountain National Park in late 2019‚ was on Thursday named in SA’s powerful cycling team to do battle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team SA has a shot at securing its first Games cycling medal since Melbourne 1956‚ with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio arguably offering the best chance‚ in the women’s road race.

Dlamini‚ Daryl Impey and Ryan Gibbons could be a force in the men’s road race and Alan Hathely could be a factor in the mountain bike category.

The men will race 234km on a route that includes Mount Fuji on the first full day of the Games‚ July 24‚ while the women are in action over 137km on the following day.

The cyclists were part of the first team announcement by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) that also included medal hopes like sprinter Akani Simbine and long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai.

The deadline for track and field qualification is June 29.