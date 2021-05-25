Biko ready to rumble at EFC 86

Gqeberha fighter vows to take the battle to Brazil’s Souza

After nearly two years of waiting in the wings and hoping for a fight, Gqeberha’s Luthando Biko believes he is ready to make his return to the cage at the Extreme Fighting Championships 86 in June.



Having last donned his fighting gloves in December 2019, Shorty, as he is known to his Mixed Martial Arts family, will clash with Brazilian Gian Patolino Souza in a flyweight battle to determine the number one contender for the vacant EFC flyweight title...

