Van Zyl smashes 50km world record

SA athlete Irvette van Zyl set a new world record when she won the women’s race in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Her winning time of 3 hours 4 minutes 23 seconds cut almost three minutes off the previous mark.

The men’s record 2:43:20, which has been held by Thompson Mangawana for more than 30 years, was broken by Ethiopian Ketema Negasa in 2:42:06.

Van Zyl was supposed to play the pacing role, along with her teammate Gerda Steyn, but when Steyn pulled out at the 30km mark, Van Zyl just kept going.

“At 28km, I spoke to Gerda and I told her I was running too lekker to stop,” the 33-year-old Nedbank Running Club runner said.

“I told her I am going to go until 35km, and then just before 35km I saw Nick [Bester] and I showed him the thumbs-up for a go and he told me I could go.

“I felt great today and I just didn’t feel like stopping yet.

“Those days are really few so I would rather just enjoy it and take the moment in.

“If you are not over-exerting yourself, why not just finish?”

Van Zyl said Sunday’s victory would come as a confidence-booster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games marathon.

“It was really a nice run today, I enjoyed it and I enjoyed the route.

“There were a lot of up and downs, but I liked the laps and so I got used to them because I train in laps a lot of the time.

“I like laps from the get-go as opposed to running on tracks.

“I feel great about the win.

“It would have been better it Gerda could have finished today, but she felt like she just wanted to do the pacing duties.

“She would also have continued because I think we both were feeling great today.

“On May 25, it will mark a year since I had a really serious knee operation that basically saved my running career.

“The win will really give me a confidence boost because it feels like all the training that we have done is in the right direction.”

In her debut ultra-marathon, Kenyan long-distance runner Lillian Chemweno, who was breathing down Van Zyl’s neck, took second place after crossing the finish line in 3:05:00, also bettering the previous world mark.

Jonas Makhele of Waterfall and Entsika’s Ntsindiso Mphakathi finished second and third, respectively, in the men’s race, while three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bongmusa Mthembu was fifth.

