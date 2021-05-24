Eric Tinkler back in the hot seat at Cape Town City

Cape Town City have announced the reappointment of Eric Tinkler as their new coach.

Tinkler has signed a four-year contract but will assume the reins in the ninth-placed side's remaining league matches against Black Leopards and title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.

The well-travelled mentor — who has also coached Orlando Pirates‚ SuperSport United‚ Chippa United and Maritzburg United — replaces Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink‚ who parted ways with the Mother City side recently.