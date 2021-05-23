“I was a little bit emotional when I saw placards outside the stadium of all of those people swearing at me and swearing at my mother‚” a visibly upset Mosimane said in his post-match interview.

“I asked myself what else should I have done for this team to gain their respect‚” asked the coach who led Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League and Super Cup titles.

Mosimane led Sundowns to several titles on the domestic and continental fronts during his eight trophy-laden years at Chloorkop before leaving to join the Egyptian giants in September last year.

The EFF said Mosimane does not owe Sundowns anything.

“He built Sundowns and won all possible trophies‚ and if anything‚ Sundowns should be celebrating him.

“In a sports code that never gives black coaches room to thrive‚ Pitso Mosimane has managed to achieve the unthinkable from the dusty streets of SA to the best coach in Africa‚” said the EFF.

“It is worse for a team like Sundowns to drag Mosimane when their very own former president, Patrice Motsepe, is meant to bring unity and cohesion in the sport as president of the Confederation of African Football.”

The EFF said it will write to the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to call on both bodies to fine Sundowns and its supporters.

“We cannot afford to wait for individuals to be physically harmed or killed before decisive action is taken.

"The EFF will write to Caf and Safa demanding appropriate action be taken against Sundowns.

“The EFF is proud of coach Pitso and continues to rally with excitement his successful career at the top level.

“Coach Pitso must not be discouraged by this‚ may he remain strong and know that as the EFF we are very proud of him.”

Mosimane said after the match that he knows the person who instigated the violent riot‚ but did not provide a name.