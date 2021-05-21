Comrades champ Mothibi sets sights on Gqeberha ultra
Reigning Comrades Marathon champion Edward Mothibi has set his sights on victory — and a shot at a world record — in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The ultra-marathon, aimed at breaking the 50km world record, is being hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, and will be run along Marine Drive. ..
