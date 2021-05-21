Comrades champ Mothibi sets sights on Gqeberha ultra

PREMIUM

Reigning Comrades Marathon champion Edward Mothibi has set his sights on victory — and a shot at a world record — in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km in Gqeberha on Sunday.



The ultra-marathon, aimed at breaking the 50km world record, is being hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, and will be run along Marine Drive. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.