Bay roadrunners aim to smash personal best times in ultra

Nelson Mandela Bay women roadrunners Ntombesintu Mfunzi and Kelly van Vliet will be out to smash their personal best times when they take on the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km along Marine Drive in Gqeberha on Sunday.



Though they will be in the green colours of the Nedbank Running Club, both women will also be carrying the Eastern Province flag when the women’s race starts at 7.15am...

