Bay roadrunners aim to smash personal best times in ultra
Nelson Mandela Bay women roadrunners Ntombesintu Mfunzi and Kelly van Vliet will be out to smash their personal best times when they take on the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km along Marine Drive in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Though they will be in the green colours of the Nedbank Running Club, both women will also be carrying the Eastern Province flag when the women’s race starts at 7.15am...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.