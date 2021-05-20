Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

Charles Leclerc has yet to score a point in his home Monaco Grand Prix but, with two retirements followed by no race in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Ferrari driver is due a change of fortune this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect.

"I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters.

"But I love this track, I love city tracks in general. And here, I think it's a special feeling for all drivers to be racing here."

In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

He also retired twice at home in his title-winning 2017 Formula Two season.

"I'm born here, I've grown up here so I’m just very excited to be here," said Leclerc.

"Unfortunately I've been quite unlucky here in the past, and I hope this luck will turn a little bit around for this year."

Leclerc, a winner in Belgium and Italy from pole position in 2019, has yet to qualify in the top 10 in Monaco, the circuit he knows best of all.

"This two times I haven't made it to Q3 (the final phase) but I'll do everything this year to reach it," he said.

Ferrari finished a dismal sixth overall in the championship last year, their worst showing in 40 years, so missing the Monaco showcase may have been a blessing in disguise for Leclerc.

They are looking much more competitive this year, with the Monegasque finishing all four races so far in the top six and with two fourth places.

"We shouldn't dream too much of fighting with Mercedes and Red Bull, because realistically we are not at that level yet," he said, keeping a lid on any rising expectations.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen pushed back against suggestions he and Lewis Hamilton were sure to collide at some point and that he had something to prove in the Formula One championship battle.

McLaren boss Zak Brown said last week the rivalry could create a chance for his team because "it is just a matter of time until both are determined to not let up into turn one and neither come out".

Red Bull's Verstappen and Mercedes' seven times world champion have gone wheel to wheel in all four races so far, with Hamilton winning three to the Dutch driver's sole success.

Hamilton told reporters ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix that he had done well to avoid incidents.

"We’ve got 19 more (races) to go and we could connect, hopefully not," said the Briton.

"I think there is a nice balanced amount of respect between us ... he feels perhaps he has a lot to prove. I’m not necessarily in the same boat there and I'm more long term 'it's a marathon not a sprint' mentality.

"I'll continue with that and I'll do everything to make sure that we avoid connecting."

Verstappen said he had nothing to prove.

"Avoiding contact, I think it goes both ways. So we have done well, that's true," he added. "But yeah, we race hard, we avoided the contact both sides. Let’s hope we can keep doing that and keep being on track and race hard against each other."

He bristled when asked about what Brown had said.

"I honestly don’t know what to say any more about these things," he replied. "We never try to crash, do we? It’s just good to make a few interesting headlines like that.

"I guess it will have a bit more viewers when you say 'it’s a matter of time' instead of saying we had some great races so far."

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel said those on the outside did not fully appreciate how fine the margins were, how easily things could go wrong and how well the top two were driving.

"Nobody wants to take the other car out or himself out, because the risk of getting it wrong is just so high," said the German.

"So far, they have done really well and I think it shows the class that they both have."