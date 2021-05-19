Spieth ready for fifth shot at career Grand Slam

Winning the PGA Championship would be a career-defining moment for most of the players competing this week but Jordan Spieth is the only one at Kiawah Island with a chance to secure a spot among a truly elite group.

A win for Spieth would put him alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to complete the career Grand Slam of winning golf's four major championships.

But Spieth, who arrives at the year's second major enjoying the best run of form he has put together in years, said his chance to join that elite list is not even on his mind ahead of Thursday's opening round.

"It's not. It's not," Spieth insisted during his pre-tournament news conference.

"As we get into the weekend, if I'm able to work my way into contention, I think it's something that'll obviously be asked and come up, and it's something that I certainly want."

Spieth started to turn things around earlier this year with back-to-back top-five finishes in Phoenix and Pebble Beach. He then snapped a nearly four-year winless drought that dated back to the 2017 British Open - where he won the third leg of the career Grand Slam - with his win at last month's Texas Open.

In his only two starts since, the 27-year-old Texan finished in a share of third at the Masters, three shots back of winner Hideki Matsuyama, and in a tie for ninth at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

Spieth said he is better equipped at being patient at major tournaments, something the Texan feels will be especially key this week on the Pete Dye-designed Ocean Course layout that at 7,876 yards will be the longest major in history.

"Majors are ... what we're trying to peak for," said Spieth, who failed in his first four bids to win the final leg of the career slam.

"I feel like I'll have a lot of chances at this tournament, and if I just focus on trying to take advantage of this golf course, play it the best I can and kind of stay in the same form tee to green I've been in, all I can ask for is a chance."

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods may not have much experience playing the daunting Ocean Course but that did not stop Justin Thomas from reaching out to his friend for pointers ahead of the year's second major.

The Ocean Course, which at 7,876 yards will play as the longest major in history, is exposed to coastal weather and the potential for strong crosswinds could put a premium on course management and accuracy off the tee.

"I just asked him about the course just in terms of preparing and getting ready," Thomas said of his talk with 15-times major champion Woods.

"He pretty much hit the nail on the head. It's long, there's a lot of crosswinds, and have a good short game. Bodes well at most places."

Woods, who is recovering at home after suffering career-threatening leg injuries during a one-vehicle crash in February that resulted in a three-week hospital stay, finished 11th at the 2012 PGA Championship in his only event at the Ocean Course.

World number two Thomas has never competed on the Ocean Course but is among the favourites this week as he is in the midst of a strong season in which he has 11 top-25 finishes in 14 events, including a triumph at The Players Championship.

Thomas played 18 holes at the Ocean Course on Sunday and nine the last two days, which he said gave him an opportunity to see the golf course in two completely opposite winds.

- Reuters