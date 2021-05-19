Caster Semenya to make Olympic qualification attempt in Durban

Caster Semenya will make a bid for Olympic qualification in the 5‚000m in Durban on May 28‚ according to her SA-based manager Lee-Roy Newton.

If successful in her crack at the 15min 10.00sec automatic qualifying time for the Tokyo Games‚ Semenya will become the first black woman to represent SA in a distance event at an Olympics.

She will also be the country’s first woman to compete in the 5‚000m at a Games.

Only three women have competed in distance track events for SA at the Olympics with Elana Meyer‚ Dominique Scott and Colleen de Reuck all doing the 10‚000m. Gwen Griffiths was supposed to run the 5‚000m at Atlanta 1996‚ but she failed to start after a freak accident left her concussed just before the race.